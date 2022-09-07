Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit temporarily shut down due to evidence of rodent droppings

DETROIT – Lafayette Coney Island in Detroit has been temporarily shut down after health officials said they found evidence of rodent droppings at the restaurant.

Denise Fair Razo, the city’s chief public health officer, said her office heard complaints about rodents at the restaurant over social media. When a team went to investigate, they didn’t find rodents, but they found evidence of droppings that suggested rodents were an issue, according to authorities.

The restaurant volunteered to shut down on Tuesday, but it reopened in the afternoon, health officials said.

The Detroit Health Department issued a cease and desist order Wednesday, “shutting down the facility to protect the public.” Officials said they are waiting on the owner, but the restaurant can’t reopen until the facility is cleaned up.

Fair Razo said when residents submit tips through calls, emails, or social media, the Health Department sends out teams to investigate.