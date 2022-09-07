Calmer, sunnier weather to end the week in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Wednesday morning!

Aside from some patchy fog early this morning, the day ahead will feature mostly sunny skies, with some fair-weather cumulus clouds popping up in spots this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:05 a.m.

The abundant sunshine combined with low humidity will make for a splendid day, with highs generally near 80 degrees. A north wind moving at 4-8 mph will keep things a bit cooler near the Lake Huron shoreline.

Tonight’s sunset is at 7:57 p.m.

Clear skies Wednesday night will make for some great stargazing, and it’ll be a very comfortable sleeping night with lows in the low-to-mid 50s. Wind will diminish to calm air.

Sunny end to the week

Mostly sunny skies will prevail Thursday and Friday, with highs in the low 80s Thursday and mid-80s Friday. We’ll still keep the humidity in check.

Mostly clear skies Friday evening will become partly cloudy overnight, as some moisture heads into the area. That moisture will also keep lows from falling much below the mid-60s.

Rain chances this weekend

Continuing with my theme from yesterday, I think we’ll salvage at least half of our weekend.

We’ll start Saturday with partly cloudy skies, then clouds should increase during the afternoon. But at this point, I think most of us will have a dry daytime.

Scattered showers are possible Saturday night, but we may hold most of them off until after the evening hours (hopefully, until after Michigan’s home game against Hawaii, which is Saturday evening). Just be aware that shower chances increase Saturday evening and Saturday night, and check our app’s real-time radar if you have outdoor plans late Saturday.

Highs Saturday will be in the mid-80s, and could be even warmer if we hold onto the sunshine longer into the afternoon. Also note that the humidity will be increasing.

Shower chances increase on Sunday, although today’s computer models differ on how widespread the rain will be. For now, just plan on rain chances for Sunday, and we’ll keep you updated.

The higher potential for clouds and rain also means that highs will drop back into the mid-to-upper 70s.

