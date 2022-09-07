Police search for 21-year-old man after sexual assault on Oakland University campus

Police at Oakland University are investigating a sexual assault that took place on campus.

According to the university, the assault happened between 11:24 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 5) and 12:27 a.m. Wednesday.

The reported incident took place in the P-5 parking lot, which is located on the north side of the school’s main campus.

The victim of the assault met the suspect on a dating app and told officials that this was their first meeting in person.

Police describe the suspect as a 21-year-old man. He’s 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

The 21-year-old reportedly drives a black 2019 Chevrolet Camaro.

Anyone who has information or who needs assistance/to be escorted on campus should call the Oakland University Police Department at 248-370-3331.