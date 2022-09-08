Jason Carr: My love for cars and the Detroit auto show

The launch of a new car model is always exciting. Maybe it’s because my dad was an autoworker, I grew up in the Motor City and my last name is Carr. Also, I’ve owned 21 different cars since I started driving 35 years ago. That’s a lot of cars.

I remember when the redesigned Camaro was unveiled at the auto show 15 years ago or whatever it’s been. That was a sweet reveal. Likewise the return of the Challenger to Dodge’s lineup—although the show car prototype was miles more savage than the production model that was eventually released. I still have a problem with those rounded fenders.

Nothing of course could have been more disappointing than the Pontiac Aztek. That vehicle has since gained a cult following even though Pontiac no longer exists. I can’t imagine how they are getting parts for them. Anyway, the Aztek show car that was rotating on the platform looked like it was from the future. Rugged. Hard Lines. Bold Color. As if a really talented kid had drawn it as his dream SUV for camping and climbing rocks or taking it to the moon to cruise around.

And then they actually built it for the public.

The resulting vehicle was pure GM having too many cooks in the kitchen and antiquated ways of thinking. This would be detailed after the fact in gripping and hilarious fashion by Bob Lutz in his book about his attempt to modernize the company. The Aztek that showed up in showrooms was many things but what it wasn’t was the showstopper that auto show attendees had seen earlier that year. It was maybe the most disappointing concept car to actual car in history.

Other notable debuts: Chrysler’s cab forward vehicle lineup in the 90′s, including the smash hit Dodge Neon, the Chrysler 300, Ford bringing back the GT, and VW bringing back the Beetle.

Just remember if you go to the new reimagined show, the attractive people who stand in front of the cars are not spokesmodels. They are product specialists. Have fun!

