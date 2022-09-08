Michigan Lottery: 32-year-old man wins $1M on scratch off ticket

An Ohio man purchased a Triple Million instant ticket while working in Michigan and won the game’s $1 million top prize.

The lucky 32-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at Gerth’s Beef & Deli, located at 6925 Lewis Avenue in Temperance. Temperance is about 40 miles southeast of Ann Arbor.

“I have been working in Michigan recently and I always stop at the same store to purchase a ticket while I’m here,” said the player. “I scratched the ticket when I got in my car and went numb when I saw I won $1 million. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing!”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. He chose to receive his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000 rather than 30 annuity payments for the full amount. With his winnings, he plans invest in real estate.

Players have won more than $35 million playing Triple Million which launched in December. Each $10 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 up to $1 million. More than $12 million in prizes remain, including two $10,000 prizes, and 19 $2,000 prizes.

Ad

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

Related: Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $300K on $5 scratch off ticket