Michigan Lottery: Woman wins $300K on $5 scratch off ticket

A Saginaw County woman’s jaw “dropped about a foot” when she won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Cashword Multiplier instant game.

The lucky 62-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased her winning ticket at the GC Express gas station, located at 3511 Mertz Road in Caro.

“Cashword is my favorite game and the only instant game I play,” said the player. “I scratched my ticket in my car when I got home and when I saw I’d revealed six red words for $300,000, my jaw dropped about a foot! I was dumbfounded. I had my son-in-law look the ticket over to make sure I was reading it right.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim her prize. With her winnings, she plans to complete some home improvements.

“I’ve had this ticket for about a year and have been waiting for the right time to cash it. It feels amazing to finally be holding my check,” the player said.

Players have won more than $29 million playing Cashword Multiplier which launched in June 2021. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.

