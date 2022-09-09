Hands-Only CPR: All Day Event on Local 4 News

The power to save a life is literally in your hands, and Local 4 wants to make sure you know how to use them.

That’s why Local 4 is dedicating Tuesday, September 13th to teach viewers how and when to do Hands-Only CPR - starting at 6 a.m. on Local 4 News, ClickOnDetroit and streaming on Local 4+ .

We will have live demonstrations teaching your friends and neighbors how to perform Hands-Only CPR and provide online resources so you can practice at home.

When to Watch: Local 4 News at 6 a.m. | Noon | 4 p.m. | 5 p.m. | 6 p.m.

To improve the odds of surviving a cardiac arrest, a person needs to receive CPR immediately by someone who is nearby. Sometimes that is a stranger, sometimes that is a loved one. However, according to the American Heart Association, about 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die.

The Heart Association also states that over 70% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests happen in homes, but only about 40% of people who experience one receive the immediate help that they need before paramedics or other professional help arrives.

CPR, especially if performed immediately, can double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival, according to the AHA.

Our all-day coverage begins on Local 4 News at 6 a.m. with Hands-Only CPR training at Chippewa Valley High School. Nick Monacelli also meets a young waitress who jumped into action when a customer needed CPR. Now she is turning her experience into a teachable moment for her friends and hopes maybe you, too.

On Local 4 News at Noon, Dr. Frank McGeorge will be live as his colleagues learn how to do CPR.

Paula Tutman learns Hands-Only CPR from a very special someone in her life and reveals why it is so important the people closest to you know how to perform CPR and why you should too. You can see that on Local 4 News at 4 p.m.

Later, on Local 4 News at 5, Dr. McGeorge will introduce you to a survivor who is alive because someone knew how to do Hands-Only CPR. He will also show you how one business is making it a priority to make sure its employees know this life-saving skill.

Performing CPR on infants and children is very different from doing CPR on adults. At 6 p.m. on Local 4 News we show you which Detroit agency focused on teaching new parents how to do infant CPR and why they say caregivers shouldn’t feel intimidated to learn.

We will continue live Hands-Only CPR training events in Detroit, Canton, Clinton Township and Southfield on Local 4 News at 4, 5 & 6 p.m.