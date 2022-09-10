Coast Guard rescues 3 people from the Detroit River following a boat fire

DETROIT – The U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes division sent an MH-65 helicopter to rescue three people from the Detroit River on Friday night.

The Air Station Detroit helicopter was deployed after three people ended up in the water after a 20-foot boat caught on fire near Belle Isle.

The boat fire initially put one person in the water, but after one of two jet skis that stopped to help overturned, three people were in need of help. The helicopter crew was already airborne over the river when they got notice of the boat fire and diverted to the scene.

While the U.S. Coast Guard Belle Isle Station launched an RB-S, a small rescue boat, the helicopter team deployed a rescue swimmer that was able to get one person to safety, a Good Samaritan’s boat that had stopped to help.

The two in the water from the overturned jet ski were guided by the rescue swimmer to the RB-S rescue boat.

Both the jet ski and the damaged boat were towed to shore.

At this time injuries are unknown.