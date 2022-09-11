Water boil advisory for some Gibraltar residents after water main break on West Jefferson Avenue

GIBRALTAR, Mich. – A water main break on West Jefferson Avenue has issued a water boil advisory for some Gibraltar residents.

Gibraltar police state that the department of public works is on the scene and working to repair the water break. Officials state that West Jefferson Avenue is closed between Kingsbridge Drive and South Gibraltar Road.

A replacement water main is being installed along West Jefferson Avenue. The areas affected are for commercial and residential buildings along West Jefferson from 30101 West Jefferson to 28975 West Jefferson.

Currently, there is no estimated time for the repair and when the water will be turned back on.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.