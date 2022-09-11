79º

Local News

Water boil advisory for some Gibraltar residents after water main break on West Jefferson Avenue

Advisory resulting in loss of pressure

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Wayne County, Water, Water Shutoff, Water Main Break, Public Safety, Water Main, Gibraltar, Downriver, West Jefferson Avenue, Kingsbridge Drive, South Gibraltar Road
A faucet (WDIV)

GIBRALTAR, Mich. – A water main break on West Jefferson Avenue has issued a water boil advisory for some Gibraltar residents.

Gibraltar police state that the department of public works is on the scene and working to repair the water break. Officials state that West Jefferson Avenue is closed between Kingsbridge Drive and South Gibraltar Road.

A replacement water main is being installed along West Jefferson Avenue. The areas affected are for commercial and residential buildings along West Jefferson from 30101 West Jefferson to 28975 West Jefferson.

Currently, there is no estimated time for the repair and when the water will be turned back on.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Elizabeth Washington is a Digital Producer and has been with Local 4 News since April 2022.

email

twitter