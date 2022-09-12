Slingshot driver badly hurt after running stop sign, getting struck by SUV in Detroit, police say

DETROIT – The driver of a Can-Am Slingshot was seriously injured overnight after running a stop sign and getting struck by an SUV in Detroit, police said.

The incident happened before 3 a.m. Monday (Sept. 12) in the 18000 block of Beland Street on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

A 41-year-old man was driving the Can-Am Slingshot when he ran a stop sign and got hit by an SUV, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate.