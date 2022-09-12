65º

LIVE

Local News

Slingshot driver badly hurt after running stop sign, getting struck by SUV in Detroit, police say

41-year-old man in critical condition

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Local, Crash, Detroit's East Side
A Can-Am Slingshot involved in a Sept. 12, 2022, crash on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT – The driver of a Can-Am Slingshot was seriously injured overnight after running a stop sign and getting struck by an SUV in Detroit, police said.

The incident happened before 3 a.m. Monday (Sept. 12) in the 18000 block of Beland Street on Detroit’s east side, according to authorities.

A 41-year-old man was driving the Can-Am Slingshot when he ran a stop sign and got hit by an SUV, officials said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene, authorities said.

Police continue to investigate.

An SUV involved in a Sept. 12, 2022, crash on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email