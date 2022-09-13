Jason Carr: We need to talk about the Wyoming Wet Spot (on the Lodge)

There is a moist patch on the Lodge underneath the Wyoming overpass that literally never dries up. Not quite a puddle but nevertheless omnipresent. In winter it freezes and becomes a Slick Spot.

No visible source of leaking water from above. And why would there be water coming from a concrete highway overpass? It’s not like a water main is buried in the concrete.

Neither is there any source of water below on the highway. Day in and day out I drive my car over the Wyoming Wet Spot and think Why-oming Wet Spot. How is this even possible?

By the way the shoulder next to the WWS is dry so don’t go getting all Sherlock Holmes on me and try to convince me the water is coming down the wall from some source above.

Is the paranormal involved? Possibly. What if a Culligan man was driving his truck and it overturned right there and he perished? Wouldn’t it be logical that he should haunt that location and the best he can do is cause the highway to be moist? Makes sense to me. If I was a ghost and couldn’t pound on some giant blue jugs to freak people out I would go with making things wet.

Ad

I wonder maybe if it’s related to the Davison Effect I wrote about to great acclaim. If you haven’t got round to that blog you need to check it out. Because it’s freaky and real.

Watch Jason Carr Live, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., streaming live on Local 4+ and ClickOnDetroit.