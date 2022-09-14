37-year-old motorcyclist killed in Warren crash

WARREN, Mich. – A 37-year-old motorcyclist has been killed in a Warren crash.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 13) in the area of 13 Mile and Schoenherr roads.

Warren police and fire units were dispatched to the area regarding a traffic crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle, and when officers arrived on the scene, they observed the motorcyclist to be severely injured.

The motorcyclist was later identified as a 37-year-old male resident of Warren, and Investigators are in the process of making formal notifications to the next of kin.

Investigation into the matter showed the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on 13 Mile Road while approaching Schoenherr Road as he had the right of way.

Officials say the driver of the Chevrolet turned in front of the motorcycle with the two vehicles then collided, with the impact from the motorcycle striking another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Warren Police Accident Investigators are on the scene as the investigation continues.

“It is unfortunate when somebody loses their life in a traffic crash,” said Commissioner William Dwyer. “Investigators are working to reconstruct this incident so that we have a more detailed understanding of what occurred. My condolences go out to the victim’s family.”