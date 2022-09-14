Complete Clarity in Southfield to offer free tutoring, mental health assessments during open house

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Local 4 viewer is stepping up to help a Southfield tutoring and therapy business that was targeted by thieves last weekend.

There were several break-ins at a Southfield office complex last Friday and Complete Clarity was among the businesses targeted. Complete Clarity officers tutoring and mental health counseling for children and adults.

Several computers, an office phone and even snacks for children were stolen. Now, a Local 4 viewer is helping replace the computers.

Complete Clarity is going to offer free tutoring and mental health assessments this weekend. The sessions are part of an open house that will take place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 17) at the Complete Clarity offices on West 12 Mile Road in Southfield.

Families can get free 20-minute therapy assessment sessions, free 20-minute academic assessments and free consultations for families who have questions about homeschooling.

Two local, Black-owned businesses will have pop-ups at the open house. Cupcakes by Loren will be providing desserts and treats. Food will be provided by catering company D Street Creations.

Complete Clarity is also looking to hire more tutors. Positions start at $20 an hour.

