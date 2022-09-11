Multiple Southfield businesses broken into overnight this weekend

Southfield, Mich. – Several Southfield businesses have been left to pick up the pieces Saturday after items were stolen. At least three businesses on 12 Mile Road near Southfield Road reported their electronics stolen.

One of those three businesses is Complete Clarity, which offers youth tutoring and mental health services. “I arrived a little after ten to find that both of our desktop computers were missing. My personal laptop was missing, and our work phone was also missing,” said owner Maya Cobb.

Cobb said that snacks, specifically for clients, were also taken. “I’m very blown away,” said Cobb. “How do you steal snacks from kids? I mean, we’ve got a sign out there for clients, kids to take a snack after their session and you go through, and you take those.”

She said some of their items were recovered, “I happen to look out the window and saw my personal computer outside in the grass next to a squirrel and a bag of one of our snacks.”

Ad

Everything else is still gone and it is a huge setback as Complete Clarity was supposed to have new hire orientation on Saturday. “We have our homeschooling program starting on Monday, people were set to have therapy sessions today, those had to be canceled. We have no way of reaching out to any of our parents or clients because our work phone has been stolen. So now we’re scrambling to get that together,” Cobb said.

They were also preparing for a major open house Saturday the 17th.

Fancy Flash Photo Booth is in the building next door. Owner Kenneth Harris noticed something was off when he walked inside Saturday morning. “I saw my office chair in the hallway like it had been used to break into another unit,” said Harris. “I unlocked my unit, came in, and found that kind of ransacked and ran through. I noticed my computer, iPad, and stuff I had on a desk was missing, stuff was just all out of place.”

Ad

Harris said when got to his suite Saturday morning the security door as well as the office door were locked. He said police told him there were no signs of forced entry except for the one window that was shattered. “Everybody kind of thinking there’s got to be somebody with some kind of access to the building,” said Harris.

Business owners have made police reports and Southfield Police Department is investigating.