Deadly stabbing in Fraser leads to middle school, high school lockdown

FRASER, Mich. – A deadly stabbing in a Fraser neighborhood leads to lockdowns at both middle and high schools.

The incident occurred in the area of Garfield Road and Klein Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

Fraser police are saying very little about what happened, but Local 4 has learned that at least one person has been stabbed to death.

“Dear Fraser Families,

We understand there have been many questions regarding the external lockdown that occurred earlier this evening. Please know the events the police are investigating occurred off campus and after school.

Fraser Public Safety notified us at approximately 4:45 p.m. to place both RMS and FHS on an external lockdown as a safety precaution. We quickly ended all athletic and after-school events and cleared our buildings. We followed all police procedures, and once we received the all clear from our Fraser Police Department around 5:15 p.m., we decided to cancel the rest of the evening's activities due to the nature of the event that had just occurred.

The administration, faculty, and staff of Fraser Public Schools are working cooperatively with the Fraser Police Department in an open and active police investigation. We realize that this is a very challenging time for our community, and we need to respect everyone's privacy and the integrity of the investigation.

We know social media can be challenging to monitor and process. I encourage you to be aware of what your child sees on social media and in our community. I urge you to talk with your child and make sure they are receiving accurate information.

The safety of our students, staff and community is our top priority. As always, counselors and social workers will be available to meet with anyone who needs to talk.

Our schools will be open and ready to welcome our students tomorrow morning. All buildings will still have a scheduled early release for District Provided Professional Development. Fraser Police will also be present at both FHS and RMS tomorrow.

We appreciate your continued support and efforts as we work to do what is best for our students.

Respectfully,

Dr. Wozniak.”

Fraser Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carrie Wozniak