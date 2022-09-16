74º

Mourners wait over 12 hours to pay final respects to the Queen

Local 4′s Kimberly Gill speaks to mourners in London

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Kimberly Gill is live in London speaking to mourners in the 12 hour line to pay respects to the Queen.

LONDON – Lines filled with tens of thousands of mourners wind through the streets of London, waiting over 12 hours, all to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth.

The line to enter Westminster Hall stretched more than four miles along River Thames on Friday.

A visitor from Boston, Mary Salvati, told Local 4, “it means everything. I have loads of respect for the Queen, she was a super role model” when asked what it meant for her to be there today.

One of the many in line to say goodbye was Michigan native, Connie Fournier of Mt. Clemens. Fournier told Local 4, “it’s sad, but I’m appreciative of someone who did such a wonderful job, certainly a hero to look up to. She was just an amazing woman.”

Kimberly Gill weekdays anchoring Local 4 News

Morgan is a Digital Editor

