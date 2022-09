DETROIT – Thousands were living it up at Huntington Place Friday night for the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview.

After a three-year hiatus, the car prom takes place on the eve of the auto show’s public opening. All proceeds of the black tie event will benefit a wide range of children’s charities.

Check out some behind-the-scenes photos of our staff having a ball at one of the biggest parties in Detroit this year.

