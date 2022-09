Kimberly Gill was live in London talking to University of Michigan alumni.

LONDON – Kimberly Gill continues coverage from London, speaking to police about security challenges and University of Michigan alumni about living in London through this historic time.

As the Queen’s funeral approaches, security measures get tighter and tighter.

London police have been working around the clock to prepare for the biggest security challenge they have ever faced.

Watch the video above for the full story.