Tip leads police arrest of Monroe County robbery suspect in Toledo, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio – Monroe County officials said Saturday that a man who robbed a credit union near the Ohio and Michigan border is in custody.

According to officials, a 69-year-old man robbed a Monroe County Community Credit Union in Temperance and was given an undisclosed amount of money on Friday around 5:40 p.m.

Officials received a tip Saturday morning of the suspect’s identity. Investigators were led to a home in Toledo where the suspect and his vehicle that he fled from the bank parking lot were.

Monroe County officials released that the man is lodged in the Lucas County Jail in Toledo and is pending an extradition hearing. The alleged robber’s name will be withheld till he is formally charged and arraigned in Monroe.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Monroe Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at 734-240-7530.