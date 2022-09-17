University of Michigan to pay $490M to Anderson survivors

The terms were laid out in Jan. this year but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson. In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the Board of Regents, says, “The University of Michigan offers its heartfelt apology for the abuse perpetrated by the late Robert Anderson. We hope this settlement helps the healing process for the Survivors.”

DETROIT – The terms were laid out in Jan. 2022 but only now have 98% of those with a claim against the University of Michigan signed off on the $490 million settlement slated for 1,000 victims of Dr. Robert Anderson.

In a statement, Paul Brown, the Chairman of the Board of Regents, says, “The University of Michigan offers its heartfelt apology for the abuse perpetrated by the late Robert Anderson. We hope this settlement helps the healing process for the Survivors.”

Anderson was employed by U of M from the 1960s through 2003 and went unchecked for his entire career, which included being a team physician for multiple sports programs.

The players were to go to Anderson for routine physicals that were anything, but as Anderson sexually abused so many athletes, they nicknamed him “Dr. Drop Your Drawers” or “Dr. Glove.”

Students like Tad DeLuca, who wrestled for U of M in the 1970s, complained and were shunned for coming forward, but It was DeLuca who was the whistleblower in 2018 who sent a letter to Athletic Director Warde Manuel detailing what had happened to him.

His bold move sparked an investigation into Anderson, who died in 2008, and the university’s handling of complaints against the doctor.

Ven Johnson represents 25 men who Anderson sexually abused.

“It has been a long road, and each one of them has had to relive it as we finish up the remaining legal work,” said Johnson.