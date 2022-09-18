4 people hurt in West Michigan shooting, including 2 GVSU students

Allendale Charter Township, Mich. – Four people were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Allendale Charter Township, two of the four victims are students at Grand Valley State University.

According to Wood-TV, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office dispatched deputies after receiving reports of a loud party in the area. They received reports of shots fired on their way, and upon arrival, they heard gunshots.

The officers at the scene found one person with an apparent gunshot wound, after providing medical treatment, the person was taken to the hospital. Three other people arrived at other hospitals in the area with apparent gunshot wounds that are believed to be related to the shooting.

Wood-TV reports, that none of the injuries are considered life-threatening and three of the four people hurt have been released from the hospital. The remaining victim is said to be in stable condition.

Deputies reported they found a vehicle leaving the area that they believed to be involved in the shooting, they stopped the vehicle and questioned the suspects. No arrests have been made at this time, according to police.

Two of the victims attend Grand Valley State University.

Grand Valley’s Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police, Brandon DeHaan, released a statement on the department’s Instagram:

The Grand Valley State University Police Department is cooperating with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office investigation following shootings that occurred at the Canvas Apartments in Allendale Township in the early morning hours of September 18. The Sheriff’s Office is reporting that three victims were treated and released, while one remains in the hospital in stable condition. Two of the victims were GVSU students. While no arrests have been made at this time, the Sheriff’s Office reported that there is no ongoing or continuing threat to the public, students or staff at this time. This latest incident is added to the increased level of violence, some involving weapons, that we are seeing near our campuses and within cities around the country. No area is immune from crime, and it is my duty as the director of public safety to inform members of our community of these events, so they can exercise caution and good judgment in the hopes of avoiding being involved in acts of violence. The university is working with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Grand Rapids and other law enforcement agencies to curtail the violence and protect our community. We are also working with the owners and managers of the off-campus apartments that surround our Allendale Campus. We meet regularly and this issue is at the top of our agenda. It is important to note that these incidents are all happening between midnight and 5 a.m. We encourage people to exercise caution if they need to be out in the early morning hours. Here are some general safety tips to follow: • At the first sign of danger, or if you see suspicious activity call 911. • Be alert and aware of your surroundings at all times. • If you see someone who could be in trouble, speak up or call authorities. • Anyone with information about the shootings overnight should call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 (877-88-SILENT). Sincerely, Brandon DeHaan, GVSU Director Public Safety and Chief of Police Brandon DeHaan, GVSU Director Public Safety and Chief of Police's statement

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 (877-88-SILENT).