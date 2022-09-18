Here is how you can help endangered butterflies that live in your area

Monarch butterflies now endangered, two steps from extinction

LIVONIA, Mich. – A mass effort is underway to help repopulate the struggling Monarch butterfly population here in Michigan and across the country.

This weekend, George’s Livonia Garden hosted its annual butterfly release event. It’s not only an interactive and fun activity for the kids. But also a chance to give back to our planet.

Each butterfly is equipped with a tracker that is monitored nationally. Participants will have a chance to track their butterflies to see if they got to Mexico.

You can help these endangered species at home by building a butterfly garden at home!

Tips on how to start a butterfly garden from the North American Butterfly Association

Plant Selection

Choose nectar plants

Choose caterpillar food plants

Choose plants for butterflies common to your area

Garden Site Selection

Plant diversity Make sure to have different plants like perennials, shrubs, trees, and vines that grow all different heights.

Shelter Shrubs and trees can help shield butterflies from strong winds and shelter them to hide from predators.

Water Butterflies can tap into nectar, dew, and tree sap for their water supplies.

Sun Try to have your garden in an area that receives at least six hours of direct sunlight daily.

