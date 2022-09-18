74º

‘It’s an end of an era’: University of Michigan alumni mourn Queen Elizabeth in London

Kimberly Gill, Anchor

Elizabeth Washington, Digital News Editor

A group of University of Michigan alumni meet together every week at a local pub to watch their alma mater’s football games and the queen has been on their mind since her passing.

LONDON – For the past 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II has been a steadfast leader who inspired generations, and now the world is preparing to say its final goodbye.

The long line of mourners continues today on the final day of the Queen lying in state in Westminister Hall. The current wait times are already 13 hours and may increase throughout the day.

A group of University of Michigan alumni meets together weekly at a local pub to watch their alma mater’s football games, and the Queen has been on their minds since her passing.

“Coming from the United States, I’ve always paid attention to the royal family, something to pay attention to very interesting being here in London,” said Clare Hyde from Midland, Michigan.

“It’s an end of era and end of a certainty; they grew up with the Queen. It’s kind of weird expected you expected the Queen to be here forever and then it just happens overnight. It’s a tragic day, and I feel for all of my friends,” said Krishna Motheramgari from Canton.

The Queen’s coffin will remain in Westminister Hall for public viewing until 6:30 a.m. Monday.

