Michigan Lottery: 88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300K on Bingo scratch off

An Oakland County man couldn’t contain his excitement when he won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Bingo Blockbuster instant game.

The lucky 88-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the BP gas station, located at 8320 Highland Road in White Lake.

“I purchased four Bingo tickets while I was at the store and won $50 on them, so I used my winnings to purchase a few more,” said the player. “I scratched the ticket and looked it over, but I wasn’t sure how much I’d won. When I called the Lottery office and they told me my ticket was a $300,000 winner, I started cheering! I couldn’t contain my excitement.”

The player visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to take a vacation to Northern Michigan and then save the remainder.

Players have won more than $6 million playing Bingo Blockbuster which launched in June. Each $5 ticket offers players a chance to win prizes ranging from $5 up to $300,000. More than $19 million in prizes remain, including two $300,000 top prizes, two $12,000 prizes, and four $10,000 prizes.

Lottery instant games may be purchased at any of the 10,500 retailers across the state.

In 2021, Lottery players won more than $1.8 billion playing instant games.