Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program to boost early literacy in Dearborn children

DEARBORN, Mich. – The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is providing free books to children in Dearborn until they are five years old.

On Tuesday, Dearborn’s Mayor Abdullah Hammoud announced the partnership as a mission to promote early literacy among the city’s youth. The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program will allow parents of eligible children to order one free book every month until their child turns five years old.

During the announcement, Hammoud said that a child could receive up to 60 books by their fifth birthday.

“This program is also a critical policy intervention for a critical time,” Hammoud said during the city’s announcement on Facebook Live. “These books are fuel for burning curiosities, fuel for imaginations that will lead to better grades, higher lifetime earnings, and healthier, more meaningful lives.”

Those interested in the program can visit www.imaginationlibrary.com. City officials state that all four of Dearborn’s zip codes are eligible and are ready to be entered into the program’s system. Users will have to answer a few basic information to check if their family is eligible for the program.

The country singer launched this literacy program in 1995 and gifted over 150 million free books in multiple countries.