Michigan man charged with intoxicated driving after troopers pulled him over for going 103 mph

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing charges for driving while intoxicated, having a weapon, and possessing meth after troopers pulled him over for going 103 mph on the highway, officials said.

Ronald Jacquez Williamson, 32, of Manton, was pulled over at 9:34 p.m. Friday (Sept. 16) on US-131 near East 10 Road in Liberty Township.

Michigan State Police troopers said Williamson was going 103 mph when they stopped his vehicle.

Williamson showed signs of being intoxicated when troopers spoke to him, they said. He was asked to perform sobriety tests, and as he exited the vehicle, a trooper saw a black pistol on the floor near the brake, according to authorities.

While searching the vehicle, troopers said they found hypodermic needles and a small baggie of methamphetamine.

Williamson was arrested and taken to the Wexford County Jail. He was arraigned Monday in 84th District Court on charges of operating while intoxicated, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while under the influence, carrying a concealed weapon, and felony firearm.

He’s being held on $50,250 bond and must wear a GPS tether and remain on house arrest, if released.

The next court date is scheduled for 2 p.m. Oct. 4.