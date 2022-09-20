Neighbors of Detroit Stellantis plant voice concerns about fumes, pollution in the area

Fumes coming from the plant have been making residents on Detroit's east side feeling sick. Residents living

DETROIT – The massive expansion of the Stellantis Mack Assembly Plant on Detroit’s east side has sparked concerns about pollution, especially with people living near the plant’s paint shop.

Robert Shobe, a neighbor of the Stellantis plant said that fumes from the plant have impacted him and his neighbors.

“We’re still smelling stuff over here. People are still feeling bad and getting sick. So I mean, my thing is do something for the directly impacted area,” said Robert Shobe, a resident of the area.

Shobe said he had made two complaints about fumes just this week.

Stellantis told Local 4 they have applied for permits for environmental equipment that mitigates pollution out of the plant. However, the timeline for installing that will depend on upcoming public hearings.

Below is a statement from the automotive company.