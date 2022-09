The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the 13000 block of Camden Avenue. Officials said they found the man after he had been shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

DETROIT – A 70-year-old man died Wednesday after a shooting on Detroit’s east side.

No additional details have been revealed. Police continue to investigate.