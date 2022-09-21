Thief caught with stolen electronics, chargers, one beer in Grosse Pointe Farms

The items found on a home invasion suspect in Grosse Pointe Farms on Sept. 21, 2022.

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – A man suspected of stealing from residents in Grosse Pointe Farms was caught by police while in possession of multiple electronic devices, chargers, and one bottle of beer.

Police were called Wednesday morning (Sept. 21) to a home in the area of Grosse Pointe Boulevard and Newberry Place. They saw a man in an attached garage and took him into custody on suspicion of home invasion.

The man had electronic devices, several chargers, and a bottle of Modelo beer in his possession, authorities said.

Grosse Pointe Farms and other nearby cities have recently experienced a rise in theft from cars and garages, officials said. Residents in the area of Grosse Pointe Boulevard, Newberry Place, Lake Shore Road, and surrounding streets are asked to check home surveillance equipment to see if their homes have been entered illegally.

Anyone with information should call police at 313-885-2100.