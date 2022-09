DETROIT – A woman was partially ejected and killed overnight when she crashed into the median on I-94 in Wayne County.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Woodward Avenue in Detroit.

Officials said a woman lost control of her car and struck the center median. She was partially ejected after the crash and died from her injuries, according to authorities.

The freeway was shut down for an investigation.