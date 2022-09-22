America’s Thanksgiving Parade returns to Detroit for 96th year; Local 4 will broadcast

The Parade Company announced preparations are underway for a magical 96th America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner White. “Our Great City! Detroit!!” is this year’s parade theme capturing the excitement for one of America’s most celebrated parades that will awe generations of parade-goers on historic Woodward Avenue and broadcast to millions of viewers across 185 U.S. television markets.

A series of announcements are expected this fall for one of the biggest parade seasons to date.

“Detroit is one of the greatest cities in the world and we celebrate it in a very special way with everything we do for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White,” said Tony Michaels, President & CEO, The Parade Company. “There is an amazing energy in our parade studio as our team prepares for one of our biggest years yet, and we are grateful to our partners who are helping to make it all possible.”

With fall officially here, registration is underway for the 40th S3 Turkey Trot, one of the nation’s largest runs on Thanksgiving morning. Live on Woodward Avenue, this beloved family tradition leading up to America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner White features several distances for runners and walkers to choose from including the S3 Turkey Trot 10K, Stuffing Strut 5K and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mashed Potato Mile, along with a combination of race options.

All runners and walkers receive an official race shirt and medal. Participants may choose to dress in their favorite holiday costumes for the event. Race registration is open through November 23 and starts at $30. Details and registration available here.

Official grandstand seats for the parade are available now, ranging from $60 to $70 and support The Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation. The iconic parade rolls down Woodward from the Detroit Institute of Arts to Campus Martius Park and seating is available in limited areas throughout the route. Details are available at theparade.org.

Voted as America’s Number One Holiday Parade by the 2018 and 2019 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner White takes place on Thursday, November 24. WDIV-Local 4′s live coverage begins at 6 a.m. with pre-parade coverage, followed by a parade pre-show beginning at 9 a.m. America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Gardner White will air live on WDIV-Local 4 from 10 a.m. – noon, including a one-hour syndicated national broadcast from 10 a.m. -11 a.m. reaching more than 185 television markets across the country.

News/Talk 760 WJR’s Paul W. Smith will host a pre-parade broadcast from 6 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Audacy’s 104.3 WOMC will host live parade coverage from 10 a.m.- noon overlooking the parade route. For more information, visit theparade.org.