Committee formed to review library books in Dearborn schools

DEARBORN, Mich. – A committee was formed to review library books in Dearborn schools, which caused a battle over books in the city, specifically on what should and should not be on the shelves. It’s an issue in communities across the country and getting heated.

Dearborn Public Schools is the latest district around the state set to begin looking at books surrounding LGBTQ and sexuality issues. The district is in the process of starting a committee to review seven library books, including Push, The Lovely Bones, and This Book Is Gay.

A district spokesperson said concerns about those titles were raised by a single parent who said they spoke for other parents.

Dearborn Public Schools said in a statement Thursday (Sept. 22), “The Dearborn Public Schools has not banned any books. We will be evaluating books to ensure they are age appropriate and if the content is being presented in an appropriate context.”

They continued:

“Schools have always had to work within federal and state law but even more important, they must also consider the attitudes, beliefs, and customs of the local community they serve.”

Dearborn is the latest district to face opposition over what’s available to students as concerns about specifically LGBTQ or gender identity subjects on library shelves are rising.

So far this year, Michigan ranked No. 6 on the list of most books banned, with 41 this school year according to the writers’ group PEN American.

The trend is troubling for the head of the Michigan Library Association and Librarians.

“Many have not seen anything like this in the 30 years that they’ve been in their positions,” said Debbie Mikula. “Nothing compares to this. Nothing.”