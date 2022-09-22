61º

Decomposed body falls from trash bin during garbage truck pick-up in Detroit

Body fell from bin that was being emptied

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

DETROIT – A decomposed body fell out of a bin while a garbage truck was picking up trash Wednesday in Detroit.

The discovery was made at 3:22 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the 19600 block of Albion Avenue on the city’s east side.

Officials said a garbage truck was picking up trash when a body fell from one of the bins that was being emptied.

The body is badly decomposed, so authorities have not yet determined an identity.

No suspects have been identified. Officials are waiting on the medical examiner’s report.

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

