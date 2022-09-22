Detroit boxer murdered by brother with shotgun during argument, officials say

The scene of a Sept. 19, 2022, murder on Stout Street in Detroit.

DETROIT – A Detroit boxer was murdered by his brother with a shotgun during an argument earlier this week, officials said.

Police were called around 6:20 p.m. Monday (Sept. 19) to a home in the 9300 block of Stout Street on Detroit’s west side.

They found Isiah Jones, a 28-year-old boxer from Detroit, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the right side of his face, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jones’ brother, Timothy Lyman, is accused of pulling out a shotgun during an argument between the two men and firing it. Jones was fatally injured by the gunshot, officials said.

Lyman fled the scene, but he was arrested Wednesday by Detroit investigators.

Lyman, 30, of Detroit, is charged with second-degree murder and a felony firearm violation. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday at 36th District Court.