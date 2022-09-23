Detroit boxer’s brother charged with murdering him with shotgun, officials say

Timothy Lyman is accused of murdering his brother Sept. 19, 2022, in Detroit.

DETROIT – The brother of a Detroit boxer has officially been charged with murdering him with a shotgun, officials said.

Timothy Lyman, 30, of Detroit, was arraigned Friday morning (Sept. 23) at 36th District Court and remanded to jail. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the death of his brother, Isiah Jones.

Police said the incident happened around 6:20 p.m. Monday at a home in the 9300 block of Stout Street on Detroit’s west side.

Officers said they found Jones, a 28-year-old boxer from Detroit, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the right side of his face. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lyman is accused of pulling out a shotgun during an argument with Jones and shooting him in the face.

Lyman fled the scene, but he was arrested Wednesday by Detroit investigators.

He’s expected to return to court at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 7 for a probable cause conference. A preliminary examination is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 14.