Detroit brunch staple Rose’s Fine Food property, business listed for sale

DETROIT – A popular Detroit eatery is on the market -- both the property and the business itself.

Rose’s Fine Food and Wine was listed for sale by O’Connor Real Estate on Thursday, with a listing price of $600,000. The restaurant, located along East Jefferson just outside of East English Village, has been a go-to spot for fresh baked goods, sandwiches, brunch and wine, for years.

“Like everyone in Detroit, we adore Roses and hope to see someone new carry the torch that has lit up this very special corner in the East Village for the last eight years,” O’Connor Real Estate said in an Instagram post about the listing.

Here’s more on the space from the listing:

“Dating back to 1964, the concrete block building was vacant for a few years before Roses took it over, renovating nearly everything except for the historic counter and stainless counter cooler (which was refurbished). The space was brought to life with thoughtful, creative details and updates, including a new roof (2020) and furnace (2019), tin ceiling, floor tiles and an iconic color palette. The newly landscaped outdoor area received equal attention, from raised beds and beautiful landscaping to a new wooden fence surrounding a gravel dining patio with picnic tables and bright pink umbrellas.”

Rose’s Fine Food first opened in 2014.