Even more affordable cars are on display at the Detroit Auto Show: Here’s what they are

Cars at the Detroit Auto Show in September of 2022.

DETROIT – The Detroit Auto Show is full of glamorous, expensive cars that most of us can only dream of owning.

While they’re fun to look at and get inside, the chances are, the majority of people looking at these fancy cars aren’t actually planning on buying them.

So what about the more realistic options? I took a walk through the auto show and asked many product specialists what their brands’ most affordable cars on display were.

While the majority of the vehicles on display were fully loaded versions (meaning equipped with the most expensive packages), I asked for the starting price points of their cheapest models.

2023 Ford Maverick

Starting price point: $20,000

Key features: gets 40mpg (hybrid) and can tow up to 200 pounds

2023 Ford Maverick (WDIV)

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Starting price point: $26,000

Key features: Fully Electric. Travels 259 miles on a single charge

Pictured is the 2022 version. The product specialist told me this one starts at $36,000 but the 2023 version is dropping down to $26,000.

2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV (WDIV)

2022 Fiat 500x

Starting price point: $27,000

Key features: all-wheel drive. 30 mpg on the highway

2022 Fiat 500x (WDIV)

2023 Toyota Corolla

Starting price point: $23,000

Key features: Updated infotainment system with apple car play and android auto. Also offered in a hybrid version which starts at $26,000.

2023 Toyota Corolla (WDIV)