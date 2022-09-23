Macomb County attempted murder-suicide: 1 man killed; 2 children, 1 woman, suspect in hospital

A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said. The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township. Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed.

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – One man is dead and two children, one suspect, and one woman are in the hospital after an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said.

The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township.

Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed by blunt force trauma.

A 35-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy, and a 5-year-old girl are at a nearby hospital receiving treatment, according to authorities. The woman and the 10-year-old boy are in critical condition due to blunt force trauma.

The 5-year-old girl and the suspect are stable at the hospital, police said.

This was an attempted murder-suicide that stemmed from a domestic situation, officials said. During the incident, the 35-year-old woman was able to escape with her 5-year-old daughter, they said.

Authorities said they found the suspect in the basement of the home with self-inflicted injuries. He was also suffering from an overdose, police said.

They found the 10-year-old boy inside the home and took him to the hospital, as well.

Everyone involved in the situation knew each other, and there’s no threat to the community, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.