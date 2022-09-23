Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said.

The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township.

Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed.

The suspect and three other victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

Police said this was an attempted murder-suicide that stemmed from a domestic situation.

There’s no threat to the community, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.