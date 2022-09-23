65º

Local News

Man killed, 4 injured in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County

Suspect among 4 taken to hospital

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Chesterfield Township, Macomb County, Local, Crime
Police tape at a crime scene. (WDIV)

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A man was killed and four others, including the suspect, were taken to a hospital Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County, officials said.

The incident happened Friday (Sept. 23) at a home in Chesterfield Township.

Officials said a 57-year-old man was killed.

The suspect and three other victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, according to authorities.

Police said this was an attempted murder-suicide that stemmed from a domestic situation.

There’s no threat to the community, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email