Thinking of taking your kids to the Detroit Auto Show? Here are some fun activities for them

Kim DeGiulio, Reporter

Detroit Auto Show Hart Plaza (Kim DeGiulio/WDIV)

DETROIT – It’s the final weekend of the Detroit Auto Show and you still haven’t gotten down to Huntington Place yet.

You’re debating if you should come alone or bring the kids. If you do plan on bringing your kids, there’s a wide variety of fun activities that they can partake in.

Here’s a look:

Play with adoptable puppies at the Subaru display:

Detroit Auto Show in September of 2022. (WDIV)

Take pictures at the photo booth at the Ford Display:

Detroit Auto Show in September of 2022. (WDIV)

Ride in a Monster Truck in Hart Plaza:

Detroit Auto Show in September of 2022. (WDIV)

Play a race car video game at the Toyota Display:

Detroit Auto Show in September of 2022. (WDIV)

Get a picture inside of the Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler in the Lobby of Huntington Place:

Detroit Auto Show in September of 2022. (WDIV)

Ride in the cars in one of the many ride-along experiences. (Must be at least 44inches tall and accompanied with an adult):

Detroit Auto Show in September of 2022. (WDIV)

And last but not least, get a picture with that adorable, massive, blow up, rubber duck:

Detroit Auto Show in September of 2022. (WDIV)

