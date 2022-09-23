Thinking of taking your kids to the Detroit Auto Show? Here are some fun activities for them

DETROIT – It’s the final weekend of the Detroit Auto Show and you still haven’t gotten down to Huntington Place yet.

You’re debating if you should come alone or bring the kids. If you do plan on bringing your kids, there’s a wide variety of fun activities that they can partake in.

Here’s a look:

Play with adoptable puppies at the Subaru display:

Detroit Auto Show in September of 2022. (WDIV)

Take pictures at the photo booth at the Ford Display:

Ride in a Monster Truck in Hart Plaza:

Play a race car video game at the Toyota Display:

Get a picture inside of the Jurassic Park Jeep Wrangler in the Lobby of Huntington Place:

Ride in the cars in one of the many ride-along experiences. (Must be at least 44inches tall and accompanied with an adult):

And last but not least, get a picture with that adorable, massive, blow up, rubber duck: