Eastern Michigan University professors reach new 4-year labor agreement after 3-day strike

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Members of the Eastern Michigan University American Association of University Professors (AAUP) voted 96% in favor of ratifying a new four-year labor agreement which includes significant gains in salary, retirement, and protections for health care coverage.

Voting began following a Tuesday (Sept. 20) union meeting, and it ended Friday.

“Our negotiating team listened closely to our members throughout this process,” said Matt Kirkpatrick, associate professor of English language and literature at EMU and chair of the EMU-AAUP negotiating team. “Our goal was to bring back an agreement to address concerns we heard about supporting our students, fair compensation, and creating a foundation for continued quality education at EMU. I think the results of this ratification vote show that we achieved our goal.”

The agreement covered more than 500 tenured and tenure track faculty at EMU was reached after a three-day strike on the EMU campus in early September. Agreement also includes pay raises of $4,000 in base pay or 4% in the first of the agreement and a 3.25% base pay increase in the second and third-year agreement.

The new deal also provides that EMU faculty will receive the same healthcare options as administrators and other groups on campus with healthcare premiums based on an 80/20 cost-sharing model.

“It was really impressive to see our members stick together and all the tremendous support we received from students and the campus community,” said Mohamed El-Sayed, professor of engineering at EMU and president of EMU-AAUP. “Our focus now is working together with our students and the administration so that everyone has access to the great education they deserve here at EMU.”