Tara Grant’s family returning to Macomb County 15 years after her murder

Tara’s Walk raises awarness about domestic abuse

Tara Grant's family is returning to Macomb county Saturday, fifteen years after her brutal murder. Hundreds will join them, gathering for Tara's Walk: a fundraiser to raise money for domestic abuse victims.

Hundreds will join them, gathering for Tara’s Walk: a fundraiser to raise money for domestic abuse victims.

Grant was a loving wife and mother who was murdered by her own husband, Stephen Grant, in 2007.

Her sister Alicia returns to Macomb County every year for the Tara Walk Fundraiser.

The walk raises awareness about domestic abuse while also honoring Tara Grant’s memory.

