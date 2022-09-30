23 years ago a teen disappeared after leaving friend’s house in Eastpointe -- he’s still missing

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Eastpointe after being dropped off. That was 23 years ago.

Yusuf Abdul Wilson was 17 years old when he vanished on Oct. 1, 1999. He has not been heard from since then. He would be 40 years old now.

He has a tattoo of “YB” on his left arm, a dog bite scar on his leg and his nose and ear are pierced. His nickname is YB. He wears glasses.

Wilson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a jacket. He is 5′11′' tall and weighed 150 pounds at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.

Details Yusuf Wilson Missing Since Oct. 1, 1999 Missing From Eastpointe Missing Age 17 Age Now 40 Hair Black Eyes Brown Height 5′11′'

