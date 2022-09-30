65º

23 years ago a teen disappeared after leaving friend’s house in Eastpointe -- he’s still missing

Yusuf Abdul Wilson vanished on Oct. 1, 1999

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Eastpointe, Macomb County, News, Missing in Michigan, Missing in Eastpointe, Yusuf Wilson, Yusuf Abdul Wilson, Michigan Cold Cases
Yusuf Wilson; Photo (L) Age-progressed photo to 30 years old (R). (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – A 17-year-old boy was last seen leaving a friend’s house in Eastpointe after being dropped off. That was 23 years ago.

Yusuf Abdul Wilson was 17 years old when he vanished on Oct. 1, 1999. He has not been heard from since then. He would be 40 years old now.

He has a tattoo of “YB” on his left arm, a dog bite scar on his leg and his nose and ear are pierced. His nickname is YB. He wears glasses.

Wilson was last seen wearing blue jeans and a jacket. He is 5′11′' tall and weighed 150 pounds at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information should contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-5100.

DetailsYusuf Wilson
Missing SinceOct. 1, 1999
Missing FromEastpointe
Missing Age17
Age Now40
HairBlack
EyesBrown
Height5′11′'

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.

