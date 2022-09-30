US Border Patrol K9 team seizes over 2 pounds of fentanyl in Detroit

DETROIT – U.S. Border Patrol agents in Detroit reported the seizure of more than two pounds of fentanyl, detected by their K9 team.

Agents responded to a request from a cargo shipping facility, and a Detroit Sector K-9 team alerted to the presence of narcotics in a package.

On September 23, the U.S. Border Patrol Gibraltar Station received a request for assistance in regards to a suspicious package the shipping company was processing through their facility. A K-9 handler from the station was sent to the location, and his K-9 alerted to narcotics in the package.

Once it was opened, agents noted that the package contained a Saran-wrapped bundle inside filled with white powder. When tested, the substance was revealed as Fentanyl hydrochloride, with a total weight of almost 2-1/2 pounds. This amount of fentanyl is enough to be a fatal dose to nearly 500,000 people

“Hard narcotics are a significant threat to our national security. Detroit Sector agents do all they can to stop this poison from entering our communities,” said U.S. Border Patrol Detroit Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley.

The seized fentanyl was turned over to the local office of the Drug Enforcement Administration for investigation.

