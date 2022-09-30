Van Gogh exhibit at Detroit Institute of Arts to feature major works, span 9 galleries

A close up of Vincent van Gogh's "Self-Portrait" painting from 1887, purchased by the Detroit Institute of Arts.

DETROIT – Boasting its unique connection to famed artist Vincent van Gogh, the Detroit Institute of Arts is showcasing his works and his story in a new exhibit opening in October.

Beginning Oct. 2, the DIA is launching its new Van Gogh in America exhibit that will feature 74 original Van Gogh works, in addition to other collections meant to represent the “defining moments, people, and circumstances that catapulted Van Gogh’s work to widespread acclaim” in the U.S. The Detroit museum is home to Van Gogh’s “Self-Portrait” painting from 1887, which was purchased in 1922 -- the first public museum in the U.S. to purchase a Van Gogh painting.

In addition to the 1887 “Self-Portrait,” the new DIA exhibit will have other big-name paintings on display, including Van Gogh’s “Van Gogh’s Chair” from 1888, “Starry Night” from 1888, “L’Arlésienne: Madame Joseph-Michel Ginoux” from 1888-1889, and “The Bedroom” from 1889.

“One hundred years after the DIA made the bold decision to purchase a Van Gogh painting, we are honored to present Van Gogh in America,” said DIA Director Salvador Salort-Pons. “This unique exhibition includes numerous works that are rarely on public view in the United States, and tells the story -- for the first time -- of how Van Gogh took shape in the hearts and minds of Americans during the last century.”

Alongside the many Van Gogh paintings, pieces by Raoul Dufy, Henri Matisse, Paul Cézanne and Paul Gauguin will also be on display, officials say.

The 9-gallery Van Gogh in America exhibit will run from Oct. 2 through Jan. 22, 2023. The museum is open Tuesday-Sunday.

Click here to learn more about the exhibit, and/or to purchase tickets on the DIA’s website.

Related: Previously unknown Van Gogh self-portrait found hidden behind another painting (July 2022)