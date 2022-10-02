Metro Detroiter collecting donations, heading to Florida to help Hurricane Ian victims

A Metro Detroit man put a call out on social media, and due to an overwhelming response, Jerry Brock is organizing a trip to Florida to help victims of Hurricane Ian.

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Metro Detroit company is lending a helping hand to victims of Hurricane Ian down in Florida.

S&J Professional Home Care owner Jerry Brock decided to take supplies down to Florida after learning his relatives were among those impacted by the severe weather.

“There are a few family members down there that have lost quite a bit, so I was headed down there to help them out regardless, and once my guys got on board with everything, we were like, You know what, we’re going to help everybody while we’re down there,’” Brock said.

Brock, a former Marine, has a network of veterans eager to join his mission.

“It is all veteran people that are going to be out there, coming from different states to help,” Brock said. “(Some) people that I personally served with, and then there are also volunteers that are in other branches, the Army and Navy, that are meeting out there too.”

Packing up a trailer of supplies in the driveway of his Macomb Township home, Brock will begin his drive to Florida on Sunday afternoon.

“We’re constantly in the chat groups finding out what people need, and a lot of it right now is batteries, deodorant and personal hygiene and feminine hygiene as well,” Brock said.

In preparation for the trip, he put out a call for donations on social media. The community’s response was overwhelming.

“People have been gracious, dropping off and donating whatever they could, and it’s been a good feeling,” Brock said. “It gives you that goose-bumpy feeling.”

It’s not too late to donate, as Brock’s team will be making several trips between Detroit and Florida over the coming weeks.

Donations can be dropped off at 23404 Harrellson Street in Macomb Township. You can also donate to the group’s GoFundMe by clicking here.

Items being collected by S&J Professional Home Care in Metro Detroit to be donated to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida (Jacqueline Francis/WDIV)

