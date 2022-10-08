Following freeze warning, temperatures expected to feel like fall for the weekend

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

Clear skies, dry air, and relatively light wind allowed temperatures to fall near or below freezing in many areas this morning, so some of us woke up to some frost. While that’s distressing news for those who wanted to keep their tender annuals going later into the month, this is joyous news for allergy sufferers, who don’t get relief until frost kills the pollen-producing weeds.

We’ve started our Saturday with sunshine, but clouds will increase and we’ll have more clouds than sun for a while before skies become mostly sunny again from west to east by late afternoon.

Today’s sunset is at 7:38 p.m.

Mostly clear tonight, but not as cold, with lows in the upper-30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny skies Sunday morning will become partly cloudy during the afternoon. The warming continues as highs soar into the mid-60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Another Week of Big Changes Ahead

Monday and Tuesday look great, with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid-to-60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius) on Monday and then into the low-70 degrees (21 to 22 degrees Celsius) on Tuesday!

Wednesday will still be mild, but clouds will increase, and some computer models suggest showers developing as the mild air continues surging in. Even with the additional cloud cover and shower chance, highs could still hit 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

That cold front crosses the area Wednesday night, and Thursday and Friday will be breezy (perhaps even windy) days with cold temperatures and scattered showers possible. Highs may struggle to reach the mid-50s (12 to 13 degrees Celsius), which is well below our long-term average high of 65 degrees (18 degrees Celsius) this time of year.