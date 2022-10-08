50º

Tudor Dixon launches town hall meetings, says campaign not based on abortion stance

Dixon stopped in Rochester Hills on Friday

Mara MacDonald, Reporter

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tudor Dixon has launched a series of town hall meetings she’s calling the “Ask Me Anything” tour. One of those meetings took place on Friday in Rochester Hills.

Our recent WDIV/Detroit News poll has Dixon running 17 points behind Governor Whitmer. This is primarily because she has yet to convince Republican-leaning voters to get on board.

To help with the voters on the fence, Dixon made a stop on the “Ask me Anything” town hall tour in Rochester Hills. Emagine Theater hosted and nearly every seat was filled.

At times, the gubernatorial candidate didn’t get questions, but rather statements from audience members.

Although one man wanted to know where her TV advertising campaign was. Nearly eight weeks after her victory in the primary election, the Dixon campaign was dark.

Gov. Whitmer and her allies have defined Dixon through her abortion stance, no exceptions for rape and incest, through a series of advertisements. Her position is one that multiple polls suggest is not mainstream.

During her Rochester Hills town hall meeting, the candidate responded and said, “never have I said I’m running on my personal pro-life position.”

Other than this statement, the meeting proceeded in the usual fashion for Tudor Dixon’s campaign.

She talked about economics and made it clear that the state’s announcement, incentives for two new EV battery plants, does not impress her. One of those plants, a Chinese battery maker, is getting $715 million in incentives from Michigan to build a $2.36 billion dollar plant in Big Rapids and promising 2,350 jobs.

Dixon says, “I don’t believe that we should be giving our hard-earned taxpayer dollars to the Chinese.”

Incumbent Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and GOP candidate Tudor Dixon are scheduled to meet for their first debate on Thursday, Oct. 13.

