Sterling Heights senior community without heat for days, fire dept. issues warning to management

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Residents of a Sterling Heights senior apartment complex have been without heat for several days, including Friday night when a freeze warning was in effect.

The residents have been raising concerns and caught the attention of the Sterling Heights Fire Department. They put up a sign saying heat must be provided.

Seniors who live at Lakeside Towers in Sterling Heights said management informed them that the heat would not be turned on until November 1.

Pat Nowland, a resident at the apartment complex, told Local 4, “to not have heat when you should, I’ve been here 10 years, and every year the heat was on in the beginning of October.”

On Friday night a freeze warning was issued for most of southeast Michigan. “I was freezing last night and I’m shaking this morning, even my cat I had to get a blanket for my poor cat because she was shivering,” said Nowland.

Some residents of this government-subsidized building are now using their ovens to heat their apartments. A dangerous and highly discouraged practice. Using ovens to heat residences can lead to fire or carbon monoxide poisoning depending on the type of oven.

This building caters primarily to senior citizens. Lynn Prue, another resident of the building, said, “they need to know we are suffering, it’s not a joke, we’re seniors.”

“It’s not fair to us, we pay our rent and we should be respectfully taken care of,” said Prue.

Residents report multiple attempts have been made over the weekend to contact management, but have been unsuccessful.