Students, parents outraged over ‘homophobic’ email sent to Howell high schoolers

HOWELL, Mich. – Hundreds of Howell students received an email on Monday with a message that many within the community found homophobic.

Students and parents opened their inboxes Monday to find an email reading, “whoopsie, looks like someone forgot to make this uneditable,” adding below a Bible verse, “Leviticus 20:30: If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall be put to death; their blood is upon them.”

The email came from an official district account.

Howell email screenshot (WDIV)

Local 4 has received multiple messages from concerned community members, including one student who sent the screenshot.

The student tells us they felt the email was homophobic and said it came out of the blue. The email was delivered unsigned.

The Howell School District made a statement explaining the email was meant to be a student mental health survey. The survey was sent as an editable file, which allowed the student to include the Bible verse.

The student responsible for the message has been identified and the school will take action, according to the student code of conduct.

Here’s the full statement from the school district: