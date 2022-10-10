56º

Local News

Students, parents outraged over ‘homophobic’ email sent to Howell high schoolers

Student responsible has been identified

Grant Hermes, Anchor/Reporter

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Tags: Howell, Howell Michigan, Livingston County, Howell School District, Howell High School, Michigan, Local, Michigan Schools
Hundreds of Howell students received an email on Monday with a message that many within the community found homophobic.

HOWELL, Mich. – Hundreds of Howell students received an email on Monday with a message that many within the community found homophobic.

Students and parents opened their inboxes Monday to find an email reading, “whoopsie, looks like someone forgot to make this uneditable,” adding below a Bible verse, “Leviticus 20:30: If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination; they shall be put to death; their blood is upon them.”

The email came from an official district account.

Howell email screenshot (WDIV)

Local 4 has received multiple messages from concerned community members, including one student who sent the screenshot.

The student tells us they felt the email was homophobic and said it came out of the blue. The email was delivered unsigned.

The Howell School District made a statement explaining the email was meant to be a student mental health survey. The survey was sent as an editable file, which allowed the student to include the Bible verse.

The student responsible for the message has been identified and the school will take action, according to the student code of conduct.

Here’s the full statement from the school district:

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Grant comes to Local 4 from Oklahoma City. He joins the news team as co-anchor of Local 4 News Today weekend mornings and is a general assignment reporter.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Morgan is a Digital Editor and has been with WDIV since May of this year. She is also studying political science and communications at Wayne State University.

email

twitter